Delhi

CM, family take part in anti-dengue campaign

As the Delhi government’s ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ anti-dengue campaign entered its sixth week on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family inspected his residence for stagnant water to prevent breeding of dengue mosquito.

He also encouraged Delhiites to involve their family members in the campaign and change accumulated water. Taking to social media, Mr. Kejriwal tweeted, “Today is the sixth Sunday of the campaign against dengue, my family also joined the campaign this time. We checked the house and replaced the accumulated clean water...”

