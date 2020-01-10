CM compares work done by Delhi govt., civic bodies

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday presented a report — BJP’s civic bodies model vs govt. model —, saying the BJP has turned the city into “garbage capital of India”.

Mr. Kejriwal said there are two models of governance in front of the people of Delhi. “I hope that the people will cast their votes based on the good governance model of AAP in Delhi,” he said.

“Delhi’s children say that MCD’s full form is ‘Most Corrupt Department’,” he said. The BJP’s “biggest gift” to Delhi is the landfill in Ghazipur, he added.

“There are open garbage dumping grounds and heaps of waste in every nook and corner of the city. This is a matter of shame for Delhi, which secures the bottom position in the BJP’s Swachh Bharat Mission. The Centre in December 2019 had rated Delhi’s civic bodies at bottom 10 of the 49 largest cities for cleanliness,” he said.

The report also compares the work done by AAP and BJP in education, health among other sectors. “The garbage and waste mountain in Ghazipuris expected to cross the height of the Taj Mahal. According to the Supreme Court, the landfill will have to be marked with red lights to warn airplanes,” he added.

He said data shows that only 17 of the 230 engineers in the north civic body do not have a chargesheet filed against them.

Full statehood

“People of Delhi want full statehood so that there is only one government in the city. It is not Kejriwal’s demand,” he said when asked why “full statehood” is not a main agenda for the party.

“Today people have chosen us, tomorrow it could be some other party, in the next five years or 10 years... Whichever party people chose, in democracy, all powers should be with them, which is not there today. This [current] system of governance is not good for the country, Capital or the people,” he said.