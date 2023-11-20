CM approves 83 shops to operate 24 hours in Delhi

November 20, 2023 06:56 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted permission for 83 shops and commercial establishments including restaurants and retail shops, to operate 24 hours, according to authorities. Once approved by the central government-appointed Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, these establishments will be able to operate round the clock.

This is part of the Delhi government’s push to boost the night-time economy and generate job opportunities.

“Shop owners must comply with the provisions and regulations outlined in the Delhi Shop Establishment Act of 1954. The government will also monitor these shops to ensure compliance with the regulations and take action against any violations,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

A total of 122 individuals expressed their interest to operate shops for 24 hours under the Delhi Shop and Establishment Act of 1954 and out of this, all necessary documents were found correct for 83 applications, according to the government.

Over the past few years, the AAP government has approved the operation of 635 shops and commercial establishments for 24 hours.

In August, the CM granted permission to 29 shops and commercial establishments, increasing their number to 552 and with the current addition, the overall number stands at 635. “In contrast, from 1954 to 2022, within nearly 68 years, only 269 shops and establishments were permitted to operate 24 hours,” the statement read.

On October 12 and 13 last year, the Labour Department issued notifications for 314 establishments to function round-the-clock