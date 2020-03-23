CM appeals to people not to stigmatise ones advised quarantine

With the Delhi government marking homes of people who have been advised home quarantine, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to ask people not to stigmatise such people.

“Delhi government is marking all homes with persons advised to home quarantine. I appeal to all not to stigmatise such families. Please be empathetic and supportive towards them. The marking is aimed only at cautioning others for their own safety. #DelhiFightsCorona [sic.],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

The CM announced that the government was providing 72 lakh people free ration and was doubling pensions. He urged all employers to provide employees, including domestic helps, paid leave. “Not only is this a compassionate gesture, it is essential for our economy to survive,” the CM said.

He also added that it was the people of Delhi who could fight COVID-19 on their own.

“I said this yesterday in my address, and it cannot be stressed enough - Only we can protect ourselves Each of us must realise the gravity of the threat, stay indoors & wash our hands regularly By protecting yourself, you also protect those around you, [sic],” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal also welcomed people to visit night shelters across the city to avail the free meal service of the Delhi government. “We do not want anybody to suffer due to hunger,” he added.