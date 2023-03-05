HamberMenu
Cluster bus rams into cemetery wall in Khan Market, driver held

The police said that as many as 10 graves were damaged after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed the vehicle

March 05, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The DIMTS cluster bus which rammed into the compound wall of a cemetery in Delhi on Saturday.

The DIMTS cluster bus which rammed into the compound wall of a cemetery in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A cluster bus operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) on Saturday crashed into the wall of a cemetery in central Delhi’s Khan Market, damaging as many as 10 graves, the police said.

An officer said the driver Sanjay Kumar has been arrested, and he told the police that he lost control of the vehicle.

He added that the incident took place around 6 a.m. and mechanical inspection of the vehicle will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

According to the police, the bus was coming from Humayun Road and was going for duty from JLN Stadium to Karampura.

