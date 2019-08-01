Class XII student found dead at Saket residence

A 17-year-old Class XII student of a government school was found dead at her house in South Delhi’s Saket on Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday. No note left behind by the deceased has been recovered, they said.

DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said that she was found dead by her father around 5.30 p.m. “The PCR received a call regarding the incident at 5.41 p.m. When they reached the spot, she was found hanging,” he said.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the parents of a student of Class XI had submitted a complaint with the school principal on Tuesday, alleging that the deceased, along with two other boys, had thrashed the Class XI student outside the school on Monday.

“The deceased’s mother was called but when she reached the school on Tuesday, the teachers had left. She was asked to come on Wednesday,” Mr. Kumar said. Her father alleged that he was told by his daughter’s friends that the mother of the Class XI student had entered her daughter’s class and rebuked her in front of everyone.

The police have not suspected any foul play in the case so far. The post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday and inquest proceedings have been initiated, the police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivni, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.)