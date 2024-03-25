GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Clarify ties with Reddy: AAP to BJP 

March 25, 2024 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu BureauThe Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday sought clarification from the BJP over its alleged relationship with Aurobindo Pharma director Sarath Chandra Reddy, an accused-turned-approver in the excise policy case who has donated close to ₹60 crore to the party through electoral bonds.

AAP on Saturday had sought the arrest of BJP chief J.P. Nadda while alleging that Mr. Reddy donated the amount as soon as he was made an approver and secured bail in the case.

Cabinet Minister Atishi had alleged that Mr. Reddy was “coerced into giving statements against AAP leaders” and the BJP “extorted” the amount from him for ensuring his bail.

The letter to Mr. Nadda was written by AAP national general secretary Pankaj Gupta. Commenting on the issue, senior party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Their prominent leaders, including Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani, and Manoj Tiwari, are silent on the issue despite being asked questions.”

