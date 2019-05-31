Civic body told to deposit ₹25 lakh

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Municipal Corporation, Ghaziabad, to deposit a performance guarantee of ₹25 lakh for not taking steps towards scientific disposal of municipal solid waste in Indirapuram, Vaishali and Vasundhara areas.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the civic body to deposit the amount with the CPCB within one month.

Noting that despite previous orders, the civic body had failed to ensure compliance, the Bench said, “Having regard to the seriousness of the situation and adverse effects on public health, the Municipal Corporation, Ghaziabad, is to be held accountable. In spite of orders of the tribunal, no adequate steps have been taken in the last six months.”

Directing the CPCB to assess the extent of damage and furnish a report within two months, the Bench added, “In the meanwhile, fencing may be done around the dumps and green belt may also be set up to ensure that cows do not enter and consume bio non-degradable garbage as appears to be happening from the photographs.”

“It will be desirable that the garbage dumps be shifted to any other appropriate site in a scientific manner. In case it is so shifted, all precautions be taken for protection of environment in accordance with the statutory rules,” the Bench added.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by the Confederation of Trans Hindan RWA’s Ghaziabad.

The plea alleged that the civic body failed to collect the garbage from the areas that was affecting the air quality adversely.

“Waste is not being segregated (and) non-degradable waste is not being recycled,” they alleged.

Earlier, the green panel had constituted a joint committee to prepare an action plan and execute the same.