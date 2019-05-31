Civic body-run schools may get 18,000 benches

Schools run by North Delhi Municipal Corporation may finally get up to 18,000 benches, the House meeting of the civic body was informed on Thursday.
Congress councillor, Mukesh Goyal, said that they have been raising the demand for the last two years as students were sitting on the floors of schools. “We’ve been given assurances by Mayors and Commissioners on multiple occasions but nothing happened.”
Following a sit-in by Congress councillor, Poonam, who had brought the issue to the fore on multiple occasions, the House was informed that since the benches could not be procured through tendering, they would now be purchased via a Delhi government initiative at Tihar Jail, a senior official said.
The schools will re-open in July and benches are expected to be made available by then.
