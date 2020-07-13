Civic bodies to seal impermissible industries, govt. tells green panel

The Delhi government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that civic bodies have been issued directions to ensure that impermissible industries are not allowed to operate in residential areas. The State government further said that directions to the effect that such industries were to be sealed with the ease of lockdown had been issued.
A report furnished by the government before the green panel states: “The government has issued a letter dated May 18 to the three municipal corporations with direction to ensure compliance of the provisions of the MPD-2021 [Master Plan for Delhi] while granting license of NOC to industrial units under the household category in residential and non-conforming areas in Delhi.”
The submissions came following a plea, which sought closure of industries that were operational in residential areas, in violation of the master plan.
“Because of force majeure [unforseeable circumstances] due to the advent of COVID-19 followed by the lockdown, all industries had closed in Delhi with effect from March 22, 2020. Nevertheless, all three municipal corporations have been directed to comply with the direction of the tribunal and to ensure that no impermissible industry is allowed to operate in residential and non-conforming areas of Delhi with the easing of curbs and need to be sealed,” the report read.
Earlier, the green panel had pulled up the authorities over its failure to take adequate measures to prevent polluting activities and recovering compensation from industries which were in violation of norms.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath