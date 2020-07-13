Civic bodies to seal impermissible industries, govt. tells green panel

The Delhi government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that civic bodies have been issued directions to ensure that impermissible industries are not allowed to operate in residential areas. The State government further said that directions to the effect that such industries were to be sealed with the ease of lockdown had been issued.

A report furnished by the government before the green panel states: “The government has issued a letter dated May 18 to the three municipal corporations with direction to ensure compliance of the provisions of the MPD-2021 [Master Plan for Delhi] while granting license of NOC to industrial units under the household category in residential and non-conforming areas in Delhi.”

The submissions came following a plea, which sought closure of industries that were operational in residential areas, in violation of the master plan.

“Because of force majeure [unforseeable circumstances] due to the advent of COVID-19 followed by the lockdown, all industries had closed in Delhi with effect from March 22, 2020. Nevertheless, all three municipal corporations have been directed to comply with the direction of the tribunal and to ensure that no impermissible industry is allowed to operate in residential and non-conforming areas of Delhi with the easing of curbs and need to be sealed,” the report read.

Earlier, the green panel had pulled up the authorities over its failure to take adequate measures to prevent polluting activities and recovering compensation from industries which were in violation of norms.