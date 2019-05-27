City’s power demand up by 22% in April-May

The power demand in the national capital has been soaring this year with April-May recording a 22% growth over the corresponding period in 2018.

The peak power demand in April 2018 was 5,200 MW. This year, the demand in April crossed the 5,200 MW mark five times, peaking at 5,664 MW on April 30, said Delhi’s power department and discom officials.

“Notwithstanding the intermittent pleasant weather, Delhi’s power demand in 2019 is turning out to be up to 22% more than the corresponding period last year,” an official said.

The power demand in April 2019 has been higher on 19 occasions than the corresponding days last year.

On April 22, it was 3,828 MW in 2018 and 4,588 MW in 2019 — an increase of 20%. Again on April 25, it was 4,438 MW in 2018 and 5,552 MW in 2019 — an increase of 19%, the officials said.

The trend continues in May 2019. Of the first 24 days of May 2019, the power demand has been higher than on 13 corresponding days of last May, increasing by up to 22% on May 10, 2019, when it touched 5,985 MW as against 4,899 MW on May 10, 2018, they said.