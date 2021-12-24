City’s air quality remains ‘severe’ for third day

The air quality in the city continued to be in the “severe” category for the third consecutive day on Thursday. It is likely to deteriorate further on Friday and improve from Saturday, the authorities said.

Air pollution in the “severe” level “affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases”, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“The AQI (air quality index) is in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category today due to low ventilation and pollutant entrapped below 900 mbar with relative humidity up to 50%. Similar condition will further increase the AQI tomorrow. Increase ventilation, mixing and moist condition will reduce the AQI December 25 onwards,” Government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) said in a statement.

The main reason for the high pollution is a decrease in the mixing depth, which is the height up to which pollutants can be dispersed in the atmosphere. The mixing depth generally decreases during winter.

The AQI was 423 on Thursday, up from 407 on Wednesday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is the average of the past 24 hours.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

96% complaints resolved

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said about 96% of the pollution-related complaints received through the Delhi Government’s Green Delhi app have been resolved.

“The app is the most important part in our fight against pollution, as it directly connects the two-crore people of Delhi. It is a joint platform for 27 Government Departments. Of the 34,411 complaints received so far, 32,897 have been resolved,” Mr. Rai said.