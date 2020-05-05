City sees 349 new cases, no deaths

On Monday, 349 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases to 4,898, the Delhi government said.

Of the total cases reported so far, 1,431 people have recovered and there are 3,403 active cases. A total of 64 people have died till date, but no death was reported on Monday.

Three more areas were removed from the list of containment zones by the Delhi government on Monday. There were 90 such zones in the city as on Monday evening. An official statement said that 5,48,327 people are living in the containment zones in the city.

A total of 64,108 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far. The statement also mentioned that 438 people who have tested positive for the virus are under home isolation at present.

Seven more healthcare workers of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, including a pharmacist, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, hospital staff said. At least 61 healthcare workers of the Delhi government-run hospital have tested positive for the virus so far.