City reports 5 deaths, 166 fresh virus cases

Five more deaths and 166 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths to 19 and cases to 1,069, according to a daily bulletin released by the Delhi government. Of the total cases, 26 people have been discharged and 1,023 are still in different hospitals.

The victims

The deceased have been identified as a 79-year-old woman from Karol Bagh, 60-year-old woman from Sadar Bazar, 65-year-old man from Azad Market, 44-year-old woman from Malka Ganj, and 68-year-old man from Tamil Nadu.

A total of 2,569 people are lodged in different quarantine facilities and around 17,000 people are in home quarantine, according to the government.

Meanwhile, the government added three more areas to its list of containment zones taking the total number to 33.

Hospital shut

The Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) was shut on Saturday for sanitation after 22 staff and three patients tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are very concerned and the entire building is being sanitised. On Monday, I will talk with authorities and take a decision on when the hospital will open,” said B.L. Sherwal, director of DSCI.

While the three positive patients and the 22 staff have been shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, other patients at the hospital have been moved to a different hospital. Though the hospital is not a COVID-19 treatment facility, on April 1, the DSCI was first shut after a doctor working at the institute tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctor’s brother had a travel history to the U.K.