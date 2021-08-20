Delhi

City reports 25 fresh infections, two deaths

An RT-PCR test in progress at Majlis Park in Delhi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Capital reported only 25 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,37,217, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government.

There were two new deaths reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,079.

A total of 69,160 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.04%.

Of the total cases, 14,11,690 people have recovered and there are only 448 active cases.

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Thursday morning would last for three days, as per another bulletin.

Number of vaccinations

A total of 1,37,938 vaccinations were done on Wednesday and till now, 1,19,71,576 doses of vaccines have been administered in the city, the bulletin said.


