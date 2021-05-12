Delhi

City records 300 COVID-19 fatalities

The Capital reported 300 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 20,310, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Also, 13,287 new cases were reported and the total cases stood at 13,61,986. A total of 78,035 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 12,58,951 people have recovered and there are 82,725 active cases.

The test positivity rate was 17.03%. This means that about 17 out of 100 people taking the test are now COVID-19 positive.

There was a sharp rise in positivity from 3.5% on April 1 to 36.2% on April 22. But since then, it has stayed below it. A decrease in positivity is a good sign, as per experts. The positivity rate has been below 20% for the past three days. Of the total 23,345 beds, 19.9% were free as on Wednesday evening. But there were only 96 ICU beds vacant in the whole city.

