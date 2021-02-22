City records 145 fresh virus infection

The Capital recorded 145 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with two deaths and 97 recoveries according to a bulletin released by the Delhi government.

It added that 63,813 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.23%. Of the total tests conducted, 44,673 were RT-PCR and 19,140 were rapid antigen tests.

Currently, there are 1,071 active cases in the city, of which 467 are under home isolation. The addition of Sunday’s cases takes the total number of cases to 6,37,900 with 10,900 deaths and 6,25,929 recoveries.

Out of the total 5,751 beds available in hospitals for COVID-19 patients, 422 are occupied.

At the dedicated COVID-19 care centres that have 7,392 beds, 37 are occupied.

On Saturday, 152 new COVID-19 cases and one death due were reported.