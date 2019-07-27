City receives light rain; more likely today

The Capital received 7.4 mm of rain between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Friday, stated the Safdarjung Met station. The Met department had forecast heavy rain on Thursday and Friday but the Capital received only light rain.
The maximum temperature fell to 32.5 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below normal.
The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. A cloudy sky with chances of light to moderate rain is expected on Saturday.
Temperatures are likely to hover between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius. Delhi has recorded 178.8 mm of rain from July 1-25 — 7% more than the 30-year average of 166.5 mm.
