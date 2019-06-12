City may get relief from heat today

The Capital continued to reel under a heatwave on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling five degrees above normal at 45.5 degrees Celsius.

However, relief might be in store with the Meteorological Department predicting a cloudy sky with chance of light rain on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s day temperature saw a drop after the city witnessed highest-ever June temperature on Monday with the mercury soaring to 48 degrees Celsius in Palam.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 30.4 degrees Celsius.Although some areas in the city saw heavy cloud build-up in the early hours of Tuesday, none of the weather stations recorded any rainfall.

The Air Quality Index of Delhi on Tuesday was in the “poor” category with a reading of 300, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Dust storm

There was heavy localised dust lifting due to high temperature and strong winds, but it reduced by late afternoon.

“A severe dust storm originated from Sistan basin in Afghanistan, which travelled to Karachi [Pakistan]. A diluted plume is likely to hit north India, including Delhi, in two days,” a forecast by CPCB read.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday with dust storm/thunderstorm accompanied by light rain and gusty winds. Maximum temperature is likely to fall to 41 degrees Celsius. The minimum is expected to be 31 degrees Celsius.