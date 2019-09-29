Delhi

City court summons DCP

more-in

A court here has summoned DCP, Special Cell, over alleged provocative comments on social media against the Sikh community posted by a Delhi Police constable in June.

The complainant, Manjeet Singh Chugh, has sought prosecution of the constable under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between classes), 153B (imputation, assertion prejudicial to national integration) and 295A (maliciously insulting religious belief of any class). He stated that the constable had posted the comments while making a reference to an incident in Mukherjee Nagar in which members of the community allegedly beat up some policemen while staging a protest against alleged bashing up of a driver and his son by the police.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2019 3:21:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/city-court-summons-dcp/article29545184.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY