City court summons DCP

A court here has summoned DCP, Special Cell, over alleged provocative comments on social media against the Sikh community posted by a Delhi Police constable in June.

The complainant, Manjeet Singh Chugh, has sought prosecution of the constable under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between classes), 153B (imputation, assertion prejudicial to national integration) and 295A (maliciously insulting religious belief of any class). He stated that the constable had posted the comments while making a reference to an incident in Mukherjee Nagar in which members of the community allegedly beat up some policemen while staging a protest against alleged bashing up of a driver and his son by the police.