City continues to face jab shortage

Delhi sees 36 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

The stock of COVID-19 vaccines in the city will last for only less than one day, as per a vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

The city faced a similar situation on most days of last week. Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on July 12 that 500 vaccination centres were shut due to the shortage.

Only 11,358 doses of vaccine were administered in the city on Sunday. The figure is usually less on Sundays as government vaccination centres are shut.

On Monday morning, the city had only 72,240 doses of Covishield and 2,05,630 of Covaxin, as per the data.

The city continued the downward trend in COVID-19 cases with only 36 new cases being reported in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,35,565, according to a health bulletin.

There were three deaths reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,030.

A total of 59,410 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.06%.

Of the total cases, 14,09,968 people have recovered and there are only 567 active cases.