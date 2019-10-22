CII delegation meets CM, talks about development

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met a delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Delhi Secretariat to discuss issues of development and economic progress.

The CII delegation congratulated the CM for the Delhi government’s “consistent efforts towards improving social infrastructure”, especially in education and healthcare, read a statement by the government.

“The CII also acknowledged the government’s steps to reduce pollution by 25% over the last three years and expressed interest in supporting the government’s measures to further reduce pollution in the years to come,” it added.

The CII also informed the CM that it had adopted 100 villages across six districts of Punjab to develop alternative ways of dealing with crop stubble.

“Smoke generated by stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana causes a sudden spike in air pollution in Delhi in the winter months and the CII said that the solution to Delhi’s problems lies in providing alternatives to farmers in these States. The CII said that the odd-even scheme was a successful model towards reducing pollution in the city, and it was commendable that Delhi had achieved this success in its first attempt,” the statement said.

The delegation also said it was keen on collaborating with the government towards improving cleanliness. “The CM urged the CII to present him with a plan for cleaning the city with timelines for execution. He said that the government was very keen on developing a cleaner city for the residents for which the government is looking for ideas. He told the delegation that his government would implement a workable solution that the CII presents to the government,” the statement added.

Mr. Kejriwal further told the CII that it could help the government identify key industries that a new university can design courses for. The CII said it would work with the government to develop and design courses for the new university to ensure that all students graduating from the university would be employable.