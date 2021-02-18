Chowk to be named after Rinku: North Delhi Mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash visited the family of Rinku Sharma, who was allegedly murdered last week in Mangolpuri, on Wednesday and announced that the road intersection near his house will be named after him.
A day earlier, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had met Sharma’s family to provide financial assistance of ₹1 crore and alleged that the youth was targeted and killed for taking part in collection of donation for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.The BJP, VHP and Bajrang Dal have alleged that the incident was a fallout of Sharma’s participation in a donation drive for the Ram temple.
“The North Delhi Municipal Corporation will name Mangolpuri chowk in the name of Rinku Sharma, for which a proposal will be tabled by the area councillor Raj Prakash,” the Mayor was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.
BJP national vice president and Delhi unit in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, North West Delhi MP Hansraj Hans and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also met Sharma’s family.
Mr. Panda said it was unfortunate that even a week after the incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had not spoken to the family. “Kejriwal saab, will you take the pains to visit the bereaved family or your crocodile tears are reserved for anti-nationalists and those espousing war against country”? Mr. Panda asked.
Mr. Gupta demanded financial assistance of ₹1 crore for the his family besides a job in the Delhi government for next of kin.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath