Chief Minister launches booklet on Ambedkar in government schools

In an event to mark the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that ‘Life and Contributions of Baba Saheb Ambedkar’ will be part of the curriculum in all government schools. He launched a booklet that will be used as the subject matter to be taught in Classes VI, VII and VIII.

Addressing a gathering at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, he said Ambedkar was a brave soul and that portraying him just as a Dalit leader doesn’t do justice to his greatness.

“Ambedkar raised his voice for all neglected sections of the society as he raised his voice against the atrocities against Dalits in the country”, Mr. Kejriwal said.

“I believe that within a year or two, we will be able to develop a course on Baba Saheb Ambedkar which will be adopted not only in Delhi but in all the schools across the country,” he said.

His Deputy Manish Sisodia said after the booklet is introduced, the government would take feedback to assess to what extent students could understand from it. The first part of the booklet for Class VI explores the life and education of Ambedkar and his social reforms initiatives, contributions to women empowerment and making the Constitution.

The second part for Class VII details his contributions to social justice. The third part for Class VIII elucidates his contributions in “Parliamentary democracy and government”, the government said.