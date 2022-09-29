Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ‘ran away’ when questioned about his constituency: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of ignoring the problems ailing his own New Delhi Assembly constituency.

The Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said Mr. Kejriwal “ran away” from a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) meeting after other members of the council asked him questions about his constituency.

“In the NDMC meeting yesterday, a BJP member Kuljeet Singh Chahal asked questions related to education to the CM citing an RTI,” Mr. Gupta said.

“Instead of answering the questions, Kejriwal simply left the meeting. A Chief Minister instead of addressing problems like this exposes his true character,” Mr. Gupta added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the Chief Minister did not allow problems related to the public to be discussed in the Assembly either and avoided accountability.

“Kejriwal will have to answer why he did not build a single school, college, hospital, flyover, water treatment plant during his tenure of eight years,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Mr. Chahal alleged that according to the information received through an RTI, the Chief Minister had so far not visited any school in his own constituency nor ever met teachers or parents.

When contacted, AAP did not offer a comment.