Chawri Bazar scuffle: Situation remains tense in Hauz Qazi

Security keep vigil near Durga Mandir Gali after the clashes broke out over a parking issue, at Lal Kuan Bazar near Chawri Bazar, in Old Delhi on Tuesday. July 2, 2019.

Security keep vigil near Durga Mandir Gali after the clashes broke out over a parking issue, at Lal Kuan Bazar near Chawri Bazar, in Old Delhi on Tuesday. July 2, 2019.   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Through the day, heavy police deployment tried to keep the situation under control while making sure that people don't stand in groups

A day after a scuffle over parking took a communal turn in Central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, the situation remained tense, with members of two communities standing across each other, separated by barricades.

Through the day, heavy police deployment tried to keep the situation under control while making sure that people don't stand in groups. The temple which was vandalised, became a spectacle.

Sources said that two persons have been arrested and a minor has been apprehended for the alleged vandalism.

On Sunday night, a person identified as Aas Mohd. parked his vehicle below Sanjeev Gupta's house which he objected to, after which an argument ensued. Later, about 350 persons came to the spot where the two groups fought.

