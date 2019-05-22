Changes in Delhi University seat matrix to include EWS students

Guidelines on the change in total intake and seats reserved for different categories of students in Delhi University, as a consequence of implementing reservations for economically weaker sections, were communicated to all heads of departments and principals in a letter by the Deputy Registrar (Academic) on May 15.

Out of an increase of 10% of the total intake, the letter states that 15% of the ‘enhanced seats’ will be reserved for Scheduled Caste students, 7.5% seats will be reserved for Scheduled Tribe students and 27% seats will be reserved for Other Backward Caste students. The number of seats for ‘unreserved’ or general category students will remain the same as the sanctioned strength of 2018-19.

Going by this new calculation, the letter lays out a seat matrix for every hundred seats. Previously, for every 100 students, 50 seats were meant for ‘unreserved’ category, 15 for SC, eight for ST and 27 for OBC. After the increase, for every 110 students (10% increase in intake), 50 seats will remain for unreserved category, 17 seats will be for SC, eight for ST, 30 for OBC and five for EWS students.

To accommodate the 10% quota for EWS students, DU is increasing its intake by 25%. However, it will be implemented in two phases. While in the academic year 2019-20, an increase of 10% has been called for, another 15% increase in intake will take place in 2020-21.

The letter also calls upon all heads of the departments and college principals to provide the seat matrix for their respective wards, which had not been furnished till then.