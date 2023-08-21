Centre’s takeover of 123 Delhi Waqf Board assets: Jama Masjid to be inspected today

August 21, 2023 02:37 am | Updated 02:37 am IST - New Delhi

New Delhi Jama Masjid, located opposite Parliament House, will be inspected by the Land and Development Office, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on Monday in accordance with a Delhi High Court order.

A notice stuck on the wall of the mosque on Friday evening directed “the occupant” of “the property” to “maintain preparedness” and “submit documents/maps to substantiate their claims” during the inspection.

The move comes following the Ministry’s decision to take over 123 properties of the Delhi Waqf Board, including mosques, dargahs and graveyards, based on the report of a two-member committee on denotified Waqf properties. The Ministry had written a letter to the board’s chairman, Amanatullah Khan, informing him of the decision.

‘No threat to mosque’

“This is part of the ongoing survey of 123 places of worship where the government claims the Waqf Board has lost the right of possession. This is a historic mosque. It dates back at least 350 years. In fact, the British had ordered its land survey back in 1880. We have enough documents... I do not see a threat to the mosque,” said Muhibullah Nadwi, the imam of the masjid, inviting mediapersons to visit the premises during the inspection.

“It is not a survey but an inspection. If it is a survey, then survey for what? The history of the mosque is well known. This is just hoodwinking the court order. The Waqf Board is negligent either by design or compulsion,” said Mahmood Pracha, who was actively involved in contesting the initial demolition of a section of Bengali Market Masjid-Madrasa recently. “They demolished a portion of Mamu-Bhanja dargah near Jhandewalan this morning around 3 a.m. Whatever the mosque’s imam might say, I feel the New Delhi Jama Masjid is vulnerable,” he said.

Incidentally, the New Delhi Jama Masjid has been used for prayers by former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, besides a horde of MPs during Parliament sessions. It is also favoured by foreign diplomats. The tomb of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed is also situated here. It was renovated in a big way in 2014 after a portion of the ceiling on the first floor had collapsed, leading to fears of the mosque caving in due to its advanced age.

However, advocate Masroor Siddiqui, who has been keeping a close watch on surveys ordered on places of worship accused of encroachment, doesn’t share Mr. Nadwi’s optimism. “It is interesting that the authorities are focusing only on mosques and dargahs. Before the demolition at Mamu-Bhanja dargah, there were similar sights at Tikona Park near Oberoi hotel, where the mosque was spared but dwellings of people in its vicinity were demolished. At Sunehri Bagh Masjid, too, there have been allegations of encroachment. I feel this survey is the first step towards relocation of these mosques,” he said.

‘Move to shift mosques’

Mr. Siddiqui said the New Delhi Jama Masjid, Sunehri Bagh Masjid, Zabat Ganj mosque near India Gate, and a small mosque at Krishi Bhawan fall in the VVIP zone of Lutyens’ Delhi. “When the Central Vista project started, apprehensions were expressed about these mosques. There were fears they could either be demolished or relocated. Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri had then laid these fears to rest, stating, ‘Not a single heritage building will be demolished.’ Now it seems other reasons are being explored to shift these mosques. For instance, in the case of Sunehri Bagh mosque, it is said to be coming in the way of road widening,” Mr. Siddiqui said.

Earlier, the Delhi Waqf Board had sought protection in the High Court for its six properties in the Central Vista region: Zabta Ganj Masjid at Mansingh Road, Jama Masjid at Red Cross Road, Sunehri Bagh Masjid near Udyog Bhawan, Mazar Sunehri Bagh Road behind Motilal Nehru Road, Masjid Krishi Bhawan, and the mosque at the Vice-President’s official residence.

The Centre had then assured that “nothing is happening” to these properties.