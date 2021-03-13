Delhi

Centre’s panel for air quality management in NCR dissolved 5 months after formation

The central government’s Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has been dissolved within five months of its constitution.

The commission, which was established by the Centre in October last year, was dissolved as the ordinance under which it was set up has lapsed.

Talking to PTI, Union Environment Secretary R.P. Gupta said since the ordinance was not introduced in Parliament within six weeks, it has lapsed and consequently, the commission also stands shut.

“The ordinance never became an Act. Any ordinance has to be introduced within six weeks of the convening of the Parliament. It did not happen, so the ordinance has lapsed and the commission is dissolved,” he said.

The commission was headed by M.M. Kutty, a former secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

