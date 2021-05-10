Centre gave permission for only 3.5 lakh vaccine doses in May: Sisodia

He says Delhi govt. asked for 1.34 crore vials from companies

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the Delhi government had sought 1.34 crore doses of vaccine from companies for people in the 18-44 age group, but the Central government allowed only 3.5 lakh doses in May.

The Minister said that the BJP government was engaging in the politics of “lies and deception”. He also shared letters by the government to the companies and attacked the Central government for selling vaccines to other countries.

In a letter written to Bharat Biotech on April 26, the Delhi government said they are “planning to procure 67 lakh doses of Covaxin and in another letter to Serum Institute of India, they asked for 67 lakh doses of Covishield. “For this purpose, the terms and conditions of delivery and payment along with the schedule of supplies, spread over three months, may please be intimated,” both letters said.

Centre’s letter

A letter by the Central government to the Delhi government on April 29 read, “2,67,690 number of Covishield vaccine doses... are likely to be available for your State, under the “other than Government of India Channel” in the month of May 2021 [sic]." Another letter from the Centre on the same date said that 92,840 doses of Covaxin vaccine doses are likely in May 2021.

‘Blind eye’

“At a time when the whole nation is suffering from COVID-19, the Central government turned a blind eye to the needs of the people and exported 6.5 crore doses of vaccine. What is more astonishing is that the Centre has blamed the Delhi government, insinuating that it only asked for 5.5 lakh doses, a blanket lie served to the people of this nation in times of a crisis,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He said when the nation was in agony, the Central government was “busy” fighting elections in Bengal and “created super-spreaders” by organising the Kumbh Mela.

“Now, when it is time to actually step up and save lives, it is busy managing its image internationally and exporting vaccines abroad. This apathy is a grave crime. I request it to open its eyes to all the suffering and immediately make vaccine available in large numbers to States instead of mismanaging the crisis and indulging in politics of lies,” Mr. Sisodia said.

BJP hits out

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana alleged: “The letters they have shared today [Monday] trying to defame the Centre are a self-goal. They clearly state that the Delhi government, till as late as April 26, has yet to place orders with the manufacturers.”