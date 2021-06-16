‘Centre denied nod to probe oxygen deaths’

Sisodia hits out at ‘unnecessary interference’ by Centre; BJP refutes allegations

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday claimed the Centre has denied approval to a committee constituted by the Delhi government to investigate deaths of COVID-19 patients due to oxygen shortage and provide compensation.

“As all of you know, there was an oxygen crunch during the last wave of COVID in Delhi. Oxygen supply was diverted to other places. There were also some deaths due to lack of oxygen supply,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“The Delhi government announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. Following the directive of the court, the Delhi government constituted a committee of health experts to look into the incident and ascertain what led to these deaths. It is extremely saddening that the Central government has dismissed this committee. I don’t understand why the Centre has an issue with it,” he added.

“The AAP government wants to offer compensation to the families of those who died and also probe and confirm what led to these deaths. The Centre is not letting this happen. Why does it like to obstruct any good step or work being done by the State governments?” Mr. Sisodia asked.

“There have been many incidents of unnecessary interference by the Centre. This decision to dismiss the committee is unreasonable and without any logic. I would like to request the Centre to stop such interference,” he said.

Responding to Mr. Sisodia’s claims, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it is sad to watch Mr. Sisodia playing “dirty politics” over such a sensitive matter.

‘Panel already formed’

“The Supreme Court had already formed a committee with regard to oxygen deaths compensation on May 6 comprising Dr. Randeep Gulieria, Dr. A. Budhiraja and Joint Secretaries from both Centre and State governments. This panel had been working for 10 days when suddenly the Delhi government jumped in to form a separate committee on May 27. In the light of the fact that already a high powered four-member committee with Delhi government representation is working on it, the Delhi government has been asked to dismantle its committee,” Mr. Kapoor said.