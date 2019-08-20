Cell tower companies to get show-cause notices

Sealing notices to cell tower companies for running illegal structures in south Delhi will be issued by the first week of September, Standing Committee chairperson of the SDMC Bhupender Gupta said on Monday.

While a show-cause notice will first be issued to erring companies with regard to the dues they are supposed to pay to the municipal corporation for illegally putting up towers, action will be taken against those failing to comply with the notices, he said.

In a drive, municipal officials of all zones have managed to identify cell towers running in their jurisdiction with and without permission.

Discrepancies in the data being provided by the firms and the one available with the corporation was making it difficult to calculate the exact dues the companies owed the civic body.

Zone-wise officials informed that there are a total of 4,377 cell towers under the SDMC’s jurisdiction. Among these, nearly 2,107 towers are running without permission.