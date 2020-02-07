‘Celebration of unity’ at Shaheen Bagh

In a ‘celebration of unity’, members of Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Muslim communities held prayer ceremonies at the protest site against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh, on Thursday.

Carrying a bible and wearing a placard stating his name and his religion, Alexander Fleming, a Catholic, said that there was an attempt to make the protests look like they were “only filled with Muslims”, he said, and that he was here to disprove that.

Jabarjang Singh, a Sikh farmer who says he has been in the city since the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15 has been at Shaheen Bagh since February 1. Dressed as the traditional warrior [Nihang] regalia, along with a spear and two swords, Mr. Singh argued that the CAA would divide the country. “This country has all kinds of religions, languages, even weather..[the Act] was an attempt to uproot [its core values],” he said.

“An environment of hate has been created in Delhi,” said Mohammed Shahbaz, one of the people helping with the event. The message trying to be conveyed was that “everyone live in peace, treating everyone as brother and sister”, he said, going on to state that people here could not be “recognised by their clothes” as stated by the Prime Minister earlier, highlighting that people of all religions were wearing all sorts of clothes. People in skull caps were seen sporting a red tikka on their forehead, while others were wearing turbans, Mr. Shabaz said.

The ceremonies, which included Christian hymns by nuns, a Sikh kirtan, a ritual Hindu yagya and a Muslim Quirat, ended with members of different faiths, addressing the protesters here and holding a joint prayer service.