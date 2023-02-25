HamberMenu
Car veers out of control in central Delhi, kills 2 in SUV

The police said the victims in the SUV were hit by another vehicle whose occupants are undergoing treatment

February 25, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two men in an SUV died after their car was hit by another vehicle that veered out of control in central Delhi’s IP Estate on Friday morning, the police said.

A senior officer said a PCR call was received at 1.12 am about an accident at the Ring Road near IP Metro station.

A team reached the spot and found that a car, headed towards ITO from Sarai Kale Khan, had rammed into the SUV coming from the opposite direction.

The four occupants of both vehicles were taken to Lok Nayak Hospital and a case under IPC Sections 279, 337 and 304A was registered at IP Estate police station, the police said.

The officer said that the SUV’s driver, Puneet Kohli, 33, was declared dead by doctors and the passenger Mohammad Suhail, 24, passed away soon after. Meanwhile, the occupants of the other vehicle, Junaid and Rihan, both 21, are undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the other vehicle lost control and rammed into the SUV, the officer added.

Nafees Ahmed, Mohammad Suhail’s brother, said the 24-year-old earned around ₹1,500 a week at an automobile repair shop in Daryaganj and was the family’s sole breadwinner.

He added that his brother was returning from a party in south-east Delhi’s Okhla when the accident took place.

