Car rams into Safdarjung Tomb complex, damages gate, signboard

An FIR is being filed.

A gate and signboard at the Safdarjung Tomb complex was damaged after a car rammed into it early on Monday morning, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials said.

The iron gate and stone signage were brought to the ground by the high-speed impact, said an official of the ASI Delhi circle.

A Delhi Police official said an FIR was filed for rash driving (Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code) and under provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The official said the car was driven by Vijay Bahri, a 32-year-old Delhi resident. He rammed into the main entrance of Safdarjung Tomb from the Lodhi Road side and further hit the stone signage.

The driver of the car was in an "inebriated state and hence lost control over his vehicle", the official said.

"No one was injured and the driver was rushed to RML hospital. He also didn't sustain any serious injury," the official said.

Earlier, this year the wall of the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli was damaged in a similar incident. On May 4, an allegedly drunk driver crashed his car into the wall of the UNESCO World Heritage site and damaged 50 metres of the boundary wall, according to the ASI's police complaint.