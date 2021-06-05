Capital witnesses 523 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

Over 77K tests in 24 hrs; Jain visits hospitals being remodelled

The Capital recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths on Friday, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The bulletin also said 77,174 tests had been conducted in the city in 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.68%. The positivity has been below 1% for the fifth day in a row. The Capital now has 8,060 actives cases with 3,813 people under home isolation.

The bulletin also stated that 53,035 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in 24 hours, of which 37,747 got their first dose and 15,288 got their second dose. The total number of beneficiaries so far stands at 55,51,966, of which 12,64,460 have been given both doses.

The cumulative figures in the Capital now stand at 14,28,449 with 24,497 deaths and 13,95,892 recoveries. On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 487 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in over two-and-a-half months and 45 fatalities. This was the first time the daily death count had gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48.

The government said it is working on revamping several existing hospitals to increase the number of beds as well as building new hospitals.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday visited the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, which is being remodelled by the government with advanced facilities. He also visited LNJP hospital where a new building is being built for mother and childcare.

The Delhi government also said it is building two new hospitals at Madipur and Jwalapuri and the bed capacity of Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya and Guru Gobind Singh Hospital is being augmented to around 500, 300 and 572 beds respectively.