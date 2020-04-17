Capital reports 6 deaths, 62 fresh COVID-19 cases

Six deaths and 62 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Delhi on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths to 38 and cases to 1,640, according to the Delhi government.

Also, the Delhi government on Thursday declared three more areas as “containment zones”, taking the total number of such zones in the city to 60. A containment zone has a stricter form of lockdown and entry and exit of people are not allowed in such zones.

Of the total COVID-19 cases reported in the city, 1,080 are connected to a religious gathering held in March in Nizamuddin, which was evacuated by the authorities, the Delhi government said.

Though a large number of people who attended the religious gathering have already tested positive for COVID-19, the ones reported in the Capital on Wednesday and Thursday include no such cases.

Out of the total 1,640 cases reported so far, 51 people have been discharged and 1,550 are still under treatment at various hospitals.

A total of 18,784 samples have been tested for the virus so far in the city.

Also, 2,571 people are at different quarantine facilities and 12,261 people are under home quarantine.

“House-to-house surveillance activities are being carried out in identified cluster containment zones. A total of 1,825 samples have been collected from different clusters and sent for testing,” an official statement said.