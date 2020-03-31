Capital reports 23 COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 120, according to the Delhi government. This is the second biggest single-day jump in the number of cases.

There have been two deaths due to the disease so far in the city, but there was no death reported on Tuesday.

The Delhi government on Tuesday also converted five hospitals as “dedicated hospitals” for treatment of COVID-19 cases.

The hospitals are Lok Nayak Hospital and G.B. Pant Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

“Lok Nayak Hospital and G.B. Pant Hospital are in the same compound and hence, the government has considered it as one facility,” an official said.

Monday, Sunday and Saturday had recorded the biggest single-day jumps till then with 25, 23, and nine new cases, respectively.