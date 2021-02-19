Capital records highest turnout for jab

CM gives financial assistance of ₹1 crore each to kin of two COVID-19 warriors

A total of 24,417 beneficiaries — healthcare and front-line workers — got the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Thursday, the highest so far. There were 13 minor Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Of the total beneficiaries, 5,218 healthcare workers received the first dose and 3,537 their second dose. At least 15,662 front-line workers received the first dose of the vaccine.

There were 302 vaccination sites on Thursday, of which 212 were using Covishield and 90 used Covaxin.

Of the total 13 AEFI, nine were from the first dose of Covishield and four from the first dose of Covaxin. There were no AEFI from the second dose, according to government data.

In another development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal provided financial assistance of ₹1 crore each to the families of deceased corona warriors — Ompal Singh and Raj Kumar. “The pain these families have faced is irreplaceable, but I am hopeful that with this financial assistance these families will get some relief,” the Chief Minister said.

130 new cases

The Capital witnessed 130 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,37,445, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 10,896. A total of 60,441 tests were done in a day. Of the total cases, 6,25,496 people have recovered and there are 1,053 active cases.