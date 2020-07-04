Capital inches towards 1 lakh COVID-19 cases

The Capital reported 2,505 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 97,200 cases, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Saturday.

With 55 deaths in the last 24 hours and 26 older deaths being added to the tally, the total death toll crossed the 3,000-mark and now stands at 3,004.

According to the bulletin, 2,632 people recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients to 68256. The bulletin added that currently there are 25,940 active cases in the city.

While 16,004 patients are currently under home isolation, of the total 15,283 hospital beds, around 9,761 are vacant. Additionally, there are 6,113 vacant beds in dedicated COVID care centres and 391 vacant beds in dedicated COVID-19 health centres in the Capital.

Kejriwal lauds efforts

Stating that efforts of Delhiites were yielding results in fighting the virus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said, “The hard work of two crore people of Delhi is paying off. Congratulations to all Corona Warriors on Delhi’s recovering rate crossing 70 per cent. Now all of us have to work harder to defeat Corona.”

According to the government health bulletin over 6.20 lakh tests have been conducted so far and 32,650 tests per million are being conducted.

In the last 24 hours, 9,925 RT-PCR tests and 13,748 antigen tests were conducted in the city, according to the health bulletin.

While there are currently 448 containment zones in the city, the total number of calls dispatched to ambulances stood at 1,030, according to the bulletin issued.

The Delhi government added that a meeting on public health response to COVID-19 was held by the Cabinet Secretary and an order regarding revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, was issued.