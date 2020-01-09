Campus is peaceful, says JNU V-C

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday met with Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) officials for the first time since the on-campus violence on January 5, to apprise them of the situation.

Mr. Kumar attended the meeting along with Rector-II Satish Chandra Garkoti. They told the MHRD Secretary that the situation on campus was peaceful.

He also said that the Communication and Information System has been repaired and that the last date for registration for winter semester 2020 without fine has been extended to January 12. The servers were allegedly switched off and then vandalised by students on January 3 and 4.

“Around 3,300 students have deposited fee for online registration and the university administration has appealed to all the stakeholders to maintain peace on campus and not get provoked by any misinformation,” the V-C said.

University authorities were advised by the Ministry to make all efforts for restoration of normal functioning of the university at the earliest.

‘No suggestion to shut JNU’

Mr. Kumar also clarified that the university has not made any suggestions to temporarily shut JNU and that efforts were on to facilitate a conducive environment for students.

The Ministry had sought an immediate report from the Registrar after violence broke out on campus and students and teachers were attacked by a masked mob.