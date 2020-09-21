Call 10 friends and relatives to educate on dengue: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday not only urged Delhiites to inspect their homes as a part of the “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute” programme to check the spread of dengue but also to call 10 friends/relatives and spread awareness about the issue.

He said: “Right now, we are dealing with the pandemicbut it is also the time when dengue cases in Delhi significantly increase. Last year, the citizens of Delhi defeated dengue due to their collective efforts and I hope that the people must be checking their houses this year as well.”

The Chief Minister encouraged to pick up the phone and call 10 of their friends/relatives and advise them on the good practices of preventing dengue. “They must also advise their friends and relatives to take all measures to remain safe from COVID-19,” he added.

On the third Sunday of the 10-week programme, the government said last year, a similar programme had been successful in lowering the number of dengue cases and saw the participation of RWAs, religious and cultural associations, public leaders and influencers. The efforts reduced the impact of dengue in the citywith only 2,036 cases and two deaths as against 15,867 cases and 60 deaths in 2015.