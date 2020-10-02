Bypoll will be referendum on govt.’s show, says Hooda

‘Result of Baroda bypoll to decide course of future politics’

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that Baroda bypoll was no ordinary election, but would be a referendum on the performance of the State government. He added that the result of the bypoll would decide the course of future politics in the State and a win for Congress shake the foundation of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

Mr. Hooda, flanked by several senior party leaders, was addressing a press conference at Sonipat’s Gohana, a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the bypoll necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda.

The septuagenarian leader once again challenged Chief Minister Manohar Lal to contest against him in the bypoll.

Challenges CM

“Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar claims to have done many development works in Baroda during six years. If he is so confident, he should accept the challenge of contesting from Baroda. If the Chief Minister contests the elections from Baroda, then I am also ready to contest against him,” he said.

Mr. Hooda, referring to the fallout of the Meham bypoll, said that a single election could overthrow the government. “Just as the Chautala government was ousted from power after Meham, the BJP-JJP government would meet a similar fate after Baroda bypoll,” he said.

The two-time Chief Minister said that the BJP government had ruined Haryana in six years as it had come crashing down from the number one position in investment and development indicators to being number one in crime and unemployment. “Today Haryana’s youth, workers, businessmen, poor labourers and farmers are sliding into hopelessness. In this election, the people of the State will pass a no confidence motion against the government,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said that farmers and youth were the two segments hit hard by the policies of the government. While farmers were out on the streets, the condition of the youth was no different because of high rate of unemployment. He also announced to launch a State-wide tour, after winning the Baroda bypoll, against anti-farmer laws passed by the government.