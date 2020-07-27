Businessman gets call to give ₹5 crore to ‘gangster’

A businessman from Rohini allegedly received an extortion call from an unknown person, who claimed to be gangster Jitendra Gogi and demanded ₹5 crore from him, the police said.
The accused made the call on WhatsApp from an international number on July 6 and also threatened to kill the businessman as well as harm his family if he fails to pay the money.
The police were informed about the incident on July 7 and a case was registered. The victim received multiple calls from six international numbers, the FIR stated.
DCP (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said investigation is under way. The police alerted the Tihar Prison authorities last week in this regard.
"We conducted a search operation and recovered three mobile phones from Gogi and his accomplices in Tihar,” a senior jail official said.
The jail officials are also conducting an internal enquiry on how Gogi and his accomplices got access to these mobile phones.
Gogi — who carried a reward of ₹4 lakh on his head announced by Delhi Police — was held from Gurugram in March this year.
