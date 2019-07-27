Bus overturns on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, 12 injured

At least 12 passengers suffered injuries after a private double-decker bus overturned on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Friday.
The bus was heading to Sitamarhi in Bihar when around 5 p.m. the driver lost control of the speeding bus. It collided with the divider and overturned, said the police. Some of the injured passengers were rushed to a nearby private hospital while others were taken to the district hospital, said a police officer.
“We will register a case against the bus driver for speeding and endangering the life of passengers,” he said, adding that all the injured are out of danger. Earlier this month, 29 passengers were killed after a bus fell into the gap between two carriageways on the Yamuna Expressway.
