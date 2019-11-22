Bus marshal rescues abducted child

An alert bus marshal rescued a six-year-old girl, who was abducted from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and travelling with the kidnapper in the cluster bus, after he spotted the child in distress and informed the police.

The accused, Satish Kumar, 22, a jhuggi dweller from Dwarka, was caught and handed over to the Government Railway Police.

Missing from station

According to the police, a resident of Madhya Pradesh arrived at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station with his wife and three minor daughters in a train on Wednesday at 6 a.m. After alighting, he realised that his elder daughter was missing and lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered and a thorough search was conducted.

During investigation, information was received from police post at Subrato Park that the girl may have been spotted on a cluster bus on route no.728 near Dhaula Kuan with a man by a staff of the bus, the police said. Bus marshal Arun Kumar said he grew suspicious of the man after he observed that the girl with him was crying.

Harendra Kumar Singh, DCP (Railways) said a police team rushed to the location and found the girl on the bus. The accused allegedly confessed that he had kidnapped the child from the railway station and first taken her to Uttam Nagar Terminal through a bus on route no. 711 and then to Palam railway station. He boarded the bus on route No. 728 from Palam flyover to go to New Delhi railway station, said the officer.

He added that the accused has been arrested and sent to jail.