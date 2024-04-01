Bury differences to oust BJP from power in LS poll: INDIA bloc supporters  

April 01, 2024 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST

At the Capital’s Ramlila Maidan, the message seemed to be clear — INDIA bloc supporters and leaders will have to bury their differences to oust from power the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha poll.

As the Opposition leaders put up a united show, their supporters raised slogans in unison, setting aside their ideological differences.

Wearing a sharp white kurta and holding an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) flag, Chote Ali, a labourer from Burari, hoped to bring change.

“It’s time to bury the differences. The fight is between good and bad and we have come here to stand with the alliance, which supports our rights and speaks for us,” he said.

Ashok Kumar, a 32-year-old shopkeeper from Delhi’s Gokulpuri, said he once supported the Congress but shifted his loyalty to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which emerged out of the India Against Corruption movement over a decade ago.

Though he is a bit disappointed with AAP for not keeping its word about ending the VIP culture, Mr. Kumar said he doesn’t believe that Mr. Kejriwal committed corruption.

“We had never heard about the Enforcement Directorate [ED] till about six years back. Today, the chant of ‘Modi, Modi’ goes hand in hand with the chant of ‘ED, ED” he said.

Karshima, a youth Congress worker, told The Hindu, “AAP had come to power in Delhi after ousting the Congress government led by Shiela Dikshit a decade ago, but now things have changed. We have to move on to put a stronger front.”

Meanwhile, around 100-150 workers from Shakurpur, including drivers and labourers who sat right in front of a cooler, believed that Central agencies are being used to either protect politicians or to suppress opposition leaders.

The CBI and the ED are only active against Opposition leaders as if only they are corrupt. For them, the ruling party at the Centre is clean. These agencies raid Opposition leaders when they don’t align with the BJP’s ideology. This is what happened with Kejriwal, [former Delhi Deputy CM] Sisodia and others,” said Jitender Singh, an e-rickshaw driver.

Ram Kumar, 72, a CPI(M) supporter from Rewari in Haryana, called the BJP anti-farmer. “It is a party for the rich and by the rich, and the revelations on electoral bonds have proved it. It’s only in our hands to change this.”

Anand Sharma, a government employee from Sonipat, echoed similar sentiments. “These are dangerous times. The BJP has imposed an undeclared emergency. It’s time that we as conscious citizens unite and fight to save democracy.”

While most among the crowd were labourers and farmers from northern parts, many expressed concern about the farmers’ plight in the country.

During his speech at the rally, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stressed the point.

Resonating with Mr. Kharge’s speech, a burqa-clad women said, “It’s been years but nobody in our family has been able to find a stable job. The INDIA bloc promised to provide jobs and check inflation. We want parties to not just make promises, but also deliver,” Shagufta said while holding on to her son.