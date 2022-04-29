Burglar nabbed in CR Park; residents worried over frequent thefts

Measures taken to prevent the burglaries include deploying security guards, installing more CCTVs, street lights and barbed wires

The Delhi police arrested a burglar following a brief encounter on Friday morning in south Delhi’s CR Park, officers said. His associates are currently absconding.

The police recovered house breaking tools from the accused, including a screwdriver, iron rod, iron wire cutter, electricity tester, knives, and different types of face covering caps.

Frequent cases of burglaries in the secluded areas of CR Park that houses many senior citizens have disturbed the public, a senior police officer said. While speaking to The Hindu, he said the police and residents’ welfare associations (RWA) in the area together laid several traps over the last two months, along with putting up CCTV cameras to help in identification, deploying security guards, installing more street lights and barbed wires on the wall facing the forest.

“Areas that are secluded and covered with trees that obscure the main gates might be prone to such cases. Houses having a concealed design with poor lighting has also been one of the most important targets for such burglars,” the officer added.

Encounter with burglars

Speaking about Friday’s arrest of burglars, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said following a tip-off regarding stone-pelting in Jahanpanah City Forest, a police team laid a trap to nab the accused.

Upon reaching the location, a few persons were seen coming towards the forest. While one of them tried hurting a police staff with a knife, two other accused tried escaping and the fourth accused, Sangram Singh, 32, came in front of the police and fired at them, following which, the police retaliated. The crossfire led to Singh receiving a bullet injury on his right leg. Singh tried escaping, however, he was later arrested and booked under appropriate sections of the IPC, the DCP said.

Sanjay Rana, general secretary of an RWA in Greater Kailash II, said, “The forest trees should be trimmed because it gets easier to climb the 15 feet walls and enter the houses as most of the trees are adjoining the walls.”