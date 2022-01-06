Delhi

‘Bulli Bai’ app creator arrested

Delhi Police on Thursday said that they have arrested the main conspirator and creator of Bulli Bai application. The accused has been arrested from Assam, police said.

The accused has been identified as Niraj Bishnoi (20), a resident of Assam and a second year BTech student of Vellore Institute of Technology in Bhopal.

The ‘Bulli Bai’ mobile app presented women as ‘deals of the day’.

The arrest has been made by Cyber Cell of the Special Cell unit in Delhi Police.

A Delhi-based journalist had lodged a complaint after pictures of Muslim women were found on the application where they were auctioned.

Separately, Mumbai Police is also investigating the issue and has arrested three youth.

Among those who were ‘auctioned’ on ‘Bulli Bai’ was Fatima Nafees, the 52-year-old mother of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who Delhi Police and later the Central Bureau of Investigation failed to find. The CBI had in 2018 filed a closure report in the case and declared him untraced.


