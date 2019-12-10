Delhi

Building owner, manager sent to 14-day police custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent the two accused persons in Anaj Mandi fire case to 14-day police custody.

Metropolitan Magistrate Manoj Kumar said Rehan and Furkan have been sent to custody. The police had sought their custody for as many days.

They are the owner and the manager of the building where the fire had broken out. It was a residential building but the owner had converted it into a manufacturing unit.

There was only one window and no ventilation in the building. Of the two exits, one had been converted into a storehouse, the police alleged. A case was registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

